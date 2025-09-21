Live
Centre to procure green gram, black gram, sunflower from State: Pralhad Joshi
Highlights
Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that under the Price Support Scheme system, the central government will procure green gram, black gram, sunflower, groundnut, and soybean from Karnataka, which will greatly benefit the state’s farming community.
The minister said he had requested the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to approve the procurement of these crops grown in Karnataka during the 2025-26 Kharif season under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as proposed by the state government.
“I am happy to share that the Union government has now approved this request,” he said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, sharing a letter from Chouhan regarding the same.
