Chamarajanagara: Revetment of 108-ft tall Male Mahadeshwara statue collapses due to rain

Chamarajanagara: Heavy rains have been pouring in Chamarajanagara district for the past two days and the meteorological department has already announced a yellow alert. The crops are damaged. The revetment built in front of the 108-feet Male Mahadeshwara statue at Dipadagiri embankment of Malemahadeshwara hill in Hanur taluk, which is an important pilgrimage site of the state collapsed on Thursday night.

As works are already going on at the statue site, the entry of devotees is prohibited. The authority has informed that the revetment will be constructed in the next two days. On Thursday night , lightning struck the wall of a house injuring a couple and 2 children inside the house. The house of Siddaraju K of Indiganatta village under Mahadeshwar Betta Gram Panchayat had been damaged. Siddaraju, his wife Maheshwari and sons Tarun and Siddharth suffered minor injuries. In Mysurappanadoddy village under PG Palya gram panchayat there was heavy rain with thunder and lightning and four electric poles and trees were uprooted and fell on the road. In this background, the road traffic was chaotic. Also, a cow died after being struck by lightning in Malayanapura village of Hanur taluk. A cow belonging to Madesh of the village was tied in a field near the farm. A thunderstorm started late at night and the tied cow was struck by lightning and died on the spot. It is estimated that more than Rs 5 lakh property was damaged in rain.