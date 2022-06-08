Chandru joins AAP, says honest are untouchables in all parties

Bengaluru: Noted actor, former MLA and former MLC Mukhyamantri Chandru joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday.

At an event that was held in Bengaluru, AAP's State president Prithvi Reddy welcomed MukhyamantriChandruinto the party. He said, "MukhyamantriChandru has worked for the State, language and water causes. Protecting these are also our party's core ideology. The AAP government in Delhi has opened a separate university for promoting mother tongue. AAP believes that India is a union of many States, and every State must encourage learning of regional language."

"MukhyamantriChandru has acted in more than 500 movies. As an MLA from Gowribidanur constituency, as a member of the Legislative Council and as the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, he has responded well to the sentiments of the land, language and people. He played an important role in getting Kannada a classical language status. Chandru's hard work is behind government institutions, including the Kempegowda International Airport, displaying signboards in the Kannada language," said Prithvi Reddy.

"We are indeed grateful that MukhyamantriChandru who has dedicated his life for Kannada, has agreed in propaganda of AAP's achievement all over Karnataka. By being an ambassador of AAP, Chandru has spread awareness about the achievements of Delhi's Kejriwal government in the field of education, healthcare and infrastructure. Chandru, with his experience will help in creating understanding of the clean, transparent and honest ideologies of the party among the people," said Prithvi Reddy.

MukhyamantriChandru said, "Honest politicians have become untouchables in BJP, Congress and JDS. These three political parties have cheated the people of Karnataka. They are planning to come to power and continue to cheat people. AAP aims at winning all 224 seats in Karnataka. Mere dismissal of textbook committee would not suffice. All the revisions made to the syllabus have to be taken back and the previous syllabus should be restored. He also invited honest and cornered people from other parties to join Aam Aadmi Party.

"Aam Admi Party is streamlining the politics. While all the parties have ignored education, Aam Admi Party government has prioritized developing government schools. This will change the future of our society. AAP must come to power in Karnataka and establish a transparent and pro-people governance."

AAP leaders, K Mathai, Vijay Sharma, ShantalaDamle, Mohan Dasari, Jagadeesh V Sadam, Suresh Rathod, BT Naganna, Jagadish Chandra and other eminent leaders and volunteers were present at the programme.