CM Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command in Oct end to discuss MUDA case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet the Congress high command to brief them on developments related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, in which he has been named as accused number one by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Sources confirmed on Friday that CM Siddaramaiah has finalised October 27-28 to meet the high command leaders in New Delhi.

CM Siddaramaiah had initially wanted to meet them earlier, but due to a series of events organised by the party on Gandhi Jayanti, as well as elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, he could not schedule the meeting.

During the two-day meeting, CM Siddaramaiah will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well as Sonia Gandhi, to brief them on state developments in connection with the MUDA case.

Sources have also indicated that if there are rapid developments in the ED's investigation against him, CM Siddaramaiah will also meet leaders of the INDIA bloc.

The move has sparked speculation within the state, with party leaders acknowledging that this meeting will be crucial for CM Siddaramaiah’s future in his position.

The high command has publicly expressed its support for CM Siddaramaiah after the FIRs were filed against him.

The BJP and JD(S) are demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation, and bye-elections for three vacated MLA seats and one MLC seat are set to take place in the state soon.

The BJP and JD(S) are contesting the elections together and are making significant efforts to win all the seats.

The state is currently witnessing intense political rivalry between the Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Amid this tension, CM Siddaramaiah is preparing to present the controversial caste census report to the Cabinet.

CM Siddaramaiah’s trip to New Delhi has also gained significance due to Congress leaders from the state allegedly engaging in active lobbying for the CM’s post, should Siddaramaiah be asked to resign.