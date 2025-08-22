Codavas form human chain in Siddapura

Siddapura (Kodagu): The Codava National Council (CNC) staged its 10th peaceful human chain on Thursday, drawing hundreds of participants across Codavaland to press for recognition of their distinct identity and greater political representation.

Led by CNC president N.U. Nachappa, the event underscored demands for a separate code and column for Codavas in the 2025–26 national census and caste enumeration. Nachappa said this step was essential to “preserve Codavas’ mono-ethnic identity, assert their indigenous roots, and secure constitutional recognition.”

Participants braved adverse weather to form a long chain at Siddapura town circle, symbolising unity and determination. The CNC also renewed its appeal for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification, geo-political autonomy, and exclusive political reservation in the state assembly and Parliament—drawing parallels with the Sangha constituency in Sikkim, which represents the Buddhist monastic community. Nachappa alleged “deliberate irregularities” in the voter list, claiming that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya refugees had been included, while genuine Codavas were being excluded.

He described this as both a demographic and national security threat, stressing that only self-rule could safeguard Codavas’ land and culture.Environmental concerns also surfaced, with the CNC criticising the proposed Megha Villas and Townships project in Siddapura, planned on land formerly known as Elkhill Coffee Garden. The group warned that unchecked construction in ecologically sensitive zones could repeat the kind of landslide disasters seen in Kodagu in 2018 and Wayanad in 2024.

The programme concluded with participants taking a symbolic oath invoking Cauvery, Mother Nature, and the Constitution, followed by the national anthem. The CNC announced its next human chain event in Virajpet on August 27 .