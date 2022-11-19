Congress leaked caste-census report for political gains

Bengaluru: The Congress government did not make the caste-census report public, but it leaked the report selectively within the party for political gains, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to media Dr K Sudhakar said, as the elections are approaching Congress is trying to create controversies and mislead people through false allegations, lies and half-truths. During Congress govt, Kantaraju Commission was created to come up with caste-census report and a whopping Rs.130 crores public money was spent on the exercise. But the report was never made public and it was leaked within Congress party for political gains. Shouldn't the Congress leaders be made accountable for this? questioned Dr Sudhakar.

It has become a habit for Congress to seek resignation of CM for every silly issue. In that case how many Congress leaders must have resigned for leaking and misusing the official caste-census report, said Dr Sudhakar. Congress must debate with some constructive issues. By raising such silly and illogical issues Congress leaders are further losing their credibility in the eyes of the people. Congress is bankrupt of issues as the state is progressing in every field and under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai, said Dr Sudhakar.