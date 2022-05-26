Day after denial of ticket, Yediyurappa sees bigger role for son in BJP

Bengaluru: BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated the possibility of a bigger role for his son and the State vice-president B Y Vijayendra in the party, a day after he was denied a ticket to contest the MLC polls.

Meanwhile, accusing Congress of politicising the issue, Vijayendra in Mysuru said Yediyurappa has never expressed desire to make him MLC or a Minister, and the party leadership would decide on how to utilise him.

"I'm not bothered much as the State and national leadership will take a call on what responsibility should be given to me," Vijayendra said, brushing aside talks in some quarters that Yediyurappa is being sidelined in the party.

He said: "Yediyurappa and BJP are one, there is no BJP without Yediyurappa and no Yediyurappa without BJP, as he has built the party for 30-40 years and has taken care of it like a family."

Ignoring the recommendation of the State unit to field Vijayendra for the June 3 biennial elections to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council, the party central leadership on Tuesday announced names of four candidates, hours before the deadline for filing of nominations ended.

The move is being seen in some political quarters as a setback to former Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"There is no need to attach special meaning to Vijayendra being denied a Legislative Council ticket. I'm confident that naturally Vijayendra will get a big opportunity in the future. Party will never let down those with capability and loyalty," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the aim is to bring the party back to power in Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly polls, and all efforts in this regard would begin from "now itself."

"I'm confident that the BJP will get a clear majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections, and come back to power," he added.

Asked whether Vijayendra lost out on getting the ticket because of BJP national General Secretary B L Santosh, who is considered to be Yediyurappa's bete-noire, the veteran leader said, "It has nothing to do with him, unnecessarily such things are being said in the media, and there is no meaning to them."

He said Vijayendra may get different opportunities, pointing out that he is now the State vice-president. "He may be given a bigger opportunity, it is left to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president J P Nadda. I'm confident that soon there may be certain changes and (he) may be given more responsibilities," Yediyurappa said.

Asked if Vijayendra would be given a ticket for next Assembly polls, Yediyurappa said, "Why discuss it now itself, let's see when that situation comes."

The candidates announced by the BJP central leadership are: Former deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's State secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The State BJP core committee had earlier recommended Vijayendra's name to the central leadership, as one of the probable candidates.

Vijayendra also did not want to respond to speculations alleging Santosh's role in him not getting a ticket, and said, "It is wrong to bring in names of senior leaders like Santosh ji, unnecessarily..."

With the party deciding against fielding him as candidate, Vijayendra on Tuesday issued an appeal and said power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics.

According to party sources, the leadership decided against giving ticket to Vijayendra, as it wants to field him as a candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections, and is likely to give him a greater role in the party like- State general secretary- ahead of the polls, as a placatory move.