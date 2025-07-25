Energy Minister KJ George instructs officials to expedite development works

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K.J. George on Friday reviewed several development works in his home constituency, Sarvagnanagar, and directed the concerned officials to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated timeline.

Inaugurating a newly renovated crematorium in Sarvagnanagar, he inspected pedestrian pathways and white-topping road works at various locations. He also visited the waste transfer center to examine the progress of developmental activities there.

Following this, Energy Minister KJ George held a meeting with officials and said, “Several development projects have been undertaken in the constituency, with a focus on providing essential infrastructure. All these works should be completed quickly to benefit the public,”.

The Energy minister inaugurated the newly opened “Brew La Paxi Café” in Kalyan Nagar. He then formally inaugurated the renovated Masjid-e-Umar Bin Khattab crematorium on Nagawara Main Road in Umar Nagar. He inspected the progress of footpath and white-topping works on Nagawara Main Road, Govindapura Road, Hennur Main Road, and Nehru Road. Additionally, he visited the waste transfer center located in HBR Layout.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated crematorium in Umar Nagar’s Masjid-e-Umar Bin Khattab, Energy Minister KJ George said, “Sarvagnanagar is home to people from all communities, and I am making every effort to provide all of them with the necessary amenities.”

KJ George added, “The Congress party and this government treat all communities equally. However, some individuals are trying to create division based on caste and religion. We aim to deny such divisive forces any space and instead transform the constituency into a garden of peace for people of all communities by providing essential amenities to everyone.”

Local Congress leaders and officials were present during the visit. Residents of the area used the opportunity to share their grievances and requested the minister to direct the concerned officials to address them.















