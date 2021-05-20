Expert panel to frame guidelines for primary, secondary education

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumaron Wednesday announced that the State will have an expert panel to frame guidelines for primary and secondary education for 2021-22 academic year.

The committee will oversee the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology, pragmatic utilization of budgetary resources, and other related issues.

The minister stated that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit will be top of the agenda during the ensuing academic year.

"The committee will comprise eminent educationists, representatives from Indian Institute of Science, NIMHANS, child specialists, members of TAC; eminent health experts apart from officials and representatives of parents, private schools and teacher associations," Kumar said.

He also announced that the dependents of government/aided school teachers who died on Covid duty will get financial assistance from teachers' benefit fund. "As they are at the forefront of delivering their responsibilities, it has been decided to put up a proposal to health department to catagorise them as Covid warriors and provide them priority in administering Covid vaccine," he said.

The process of teacher recruitment will be expedited by completing the formality of C&R amendment as 'early as possible', he said.