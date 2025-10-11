Fifth raid on Udupi animal hoarder leads to FIR, rescue of 16 more animals

Authorities conducted a fifth raid on Thursday at a notorious animal hoarding facility in Saligrama, Udupi, run by Sudhindra Aithal, rescuing 16 more animals and removing all movable cages. The action follows repeated non-compliance with closure orders issued by the Saligrama Pattana Panchayat, Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), and the District Magistrate. Over 300 animals, including dogs, cats, hamsters, lovebirds, and even protected wildlife such as cobras, civet cats, black kites, Indian parakeets, and bonnet macaques, have been rescued in five raids so far.

The Kota Police registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, on the AHD’s complaint, following directives from the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. PETA India supported the Udupi SPCA, police, panchayat, and AHD in dismantling cages and rescuing 16 animals, including 13 puppies, two kittens, and a semi-adult dog. All removed cages were taken to the Kota Police Station, while three cemented cages remain on-site.

Most rescued animals were severely dehydrated, suffering from diseases including Canine Distemper, Parvovirus, and Feline Herpesvirus, as well as injuries, parasitic infestations, and malnutrition. Mr Aithal has a history of illegal wildlife possession and sale, despite previous raids and official notices. Earlier, in January, the Kundapura Forest Division had recorded a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) after finding endangered species in his possession. Subsequent reports indicate further illegal wildlife possession.

PETA India lauded authorities for strict action and urged urgent dismantling of remaining cages to prevent further cruelty. The organisation highlighted the need for public vigilance and avoidance of illegal breeders and pet stores. Under Karnataka rules, all breeding, boarding, and pet-selling facilities must be registered with the Animal Welfare Board, and unregistered operations are prohibited. Authorities emphasized that decisive measures are necessary to protect animals from continued abuse and neglect at unlicensed facilities.