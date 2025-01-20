FlixBus India expands in South India with new routes introduced to Goa and Kerala

Bengaluru: FlixBus, a global travel-tech leader providing sustainable and affordable travel options, announced the launch of its new routes connecting Bangalore to Goa and Alleppey starting January 17, 2025. These routes will cater to the rising demand for eco-friendly and comfortable mobility solutions in South India. With fares starting at ₹1600 for Bangalore-Goa and ₹1400 for Bangalore-Alleppey, the reliable night services will operate six days in a week on L (large) bus models and seven days in a week on XL (extra-large) bus models, offering a convenient travel option for both tourists and business travellers.

“We are thrilled to introduce these two new routes in India. Goa and Alleppey are vital economic and tourist hubs, that perfectly align with our mission to create a robust travel network in the region. By connecting Bangalore to these iconic locations, we aim to provide comfortable, affordable, and eco-friendly travel options for business travellers and tourists alike,” said Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India.

The new routes are part of FlixBus India’s strategy to expand its network and deepen its presence in South India. Goa and Kerala are key markets for FlixBus, and this network expansion aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering tech-enabled bus travel options to larger segments of the second largest bus market in the world.

FlixBus has meticulously designed its Bangalore-Goa and Bangalore-Alleppey routes to meet seasonal travel demands and regional festivities. The Bangalore-Goa route caters to the high influx of tourists during the winter season, while the Bangalore-Alleppey route aligns with monsoon tourism, showcasing Kerala's picturesque backwaters. With flexible schedules, these routes ensure smooth travel for major celebrations such as Onam in Kerala and the Goa Carnival in Goa. Passengers can enjoy convenient night services on both routes, with the Bangalore-Alleppey line featuring stops at Krishnagiri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kochi, and Alappuzha. Also, Bangalore to Goa route includes stops at Tumkuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Yellapur, Karwar, and key locations in Goa such as Palolem, Madgaon, Panjim, and Mapusa.

FlixBus is committed to safety and quality, utilizing standardized BS6 buses that meet strict emission norms and include advanced safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) for all buses. The buses are equipped with live tracking and staffed by background-verified personnel, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey for our travellers.