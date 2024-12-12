Four school students drown at Murudeshwar Beach

Karwar: Four class nine girl students from a residential school drowned in the sea at Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district, during an educational tour, police said on Wednesday. A group of 46 students and six teachers from Morarji Desai Residential School, Mulabagilu in Kolar district visited Murudeshwar on Tuesday as part of their school trip.

According to the police, around 5.30 pm, the teachers, along with the stu-dents went to the beach. Despite warnings from lifeguards, seven students ventured into the sea. The sea was rough, and three girls were swept away by the current, while another girl died on the spot. The remaining three stu-dents were rescued with the help of lifeguards and other agencies.

They were immediately taken to the hospital and are now reported to be out of danger, a senior police officer said. A search operation involving life-guards, home guards, fishermen, and police recovered the bodies of the three girls feared drowned on Wednesday morning.