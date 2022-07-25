French students construct toilets for tribals

Mysuru: Engineering Students from France have built three toilets at Ballena Halli, a tribal village in Hunsur taluk in the district. They have done this under the aegis of the FSL India Swayam Seva Institute, Bengaluru.



A group of students comprising Rosie, Keyu, Ocean and Lea from France came to the tribal colony through the NGO and learnt about the lifestyle and traditions of the tribals. They have also educated the tribals about the toilet usage.

The interest thing about the project is that the students have used their own money they had earned in the country working part-time to build three toilets for the people of the tribal colony. In addition, they have painted the old school walls at Haadi, taught the children English and the importance of the environment as well as the hygienic use of toilets.

The young students who have come here to study as volunteers said that they have enjoyed the lifestyle of the Indian people, food habits, fellowship with nature, and playing sports with Indian children.