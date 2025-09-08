GBA plans Dubai-style revamp of KR Market parking, faces early opposition

Bengaluru: The Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) is preparing to breathe new life into the long-neglected parking facility at KR Market, one of the busiest commercial hubs in the city. The authority has announced plans to redevelop the space into a state-of-the-art, Dubai-style parking complex at a cost of ₹4.37 crore.

Currently resembling a derelict structure, the KR Market parking lot has been plagued by poor maintenance, garbage piles, and unhygienic conditions. With thousands of people passing through the market daily, the GBA believes the revamped multi-level facility—designed to accommodate 200 cars and 400 two-wheelers—will ease congestion and modernize the city center.

However, the project has sparked concerns among traders and residents. The Traders’ Association has argued that instead of pursuing an expensive Dubai-style upgrade, the authority should focus on maintaining and cleaning the existing facility. “This plan will cause more harm than good. What we need is proper management, not flashy redesigns,” said Association Secretary Rafiq.

Locals also worry that during the construction phase, parking chaos will intensify. They have demanded that GBA provide temporary parking arrangements and immediately address garbage and sanitation issues before beginning any large-scale overhaul.

The GBA has reportedly decided to halt fee collection at the existing lot until redevelopment is complete. Once the new facility is ready, the project is expected to be handed over on a 10-year operational lease to Right Parking, the firm that also manages the premium parking at Freedom Park.

While the promise of a high-tech parking hub in the heart of Bengaluru is appealing, opposition voices warn that the transformation must prioritize practical benefits for citizens over grand designs.

Whether the Dubai-style vision translates into real solutions for KR Market’s chronic parking and cleanliness problems remains to be seen.