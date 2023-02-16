HAL, German firm to make obstacle-safe helicopters

Bengaluru: German defence firm HENSOLDT is set to share full range of critical technologies with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for manufacturing of Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) for Indian helicopters.

The OAS is a key equipment that helps in improving situational awareness of pilots and thereby reduces the possibility of accidents, besides enhancing mission accomplishments, according to aviation experts. The HAL is looking at production of OAS for the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), officials said. The indigenously designed and developed ALH is a twin engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 tonne weight class.

The HENSOLDT and HAL made the announcement on the collaboration covering design and IPR (Intellectual property Rights) for manufacturing of the Obstacle Avoidance System for Indian helicopters and for potential future exports on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, the German company said.

HAL and HENSOLDT also announced a collaboration for joint production of multi-sensor airborne electro-optic gimbals for Indian rotary and unmanned platforms.

Officials said HENSOLDT will transfer to HAL 100 per cent critical technologies for the OAS. Helicopter accidents during low level flights have been a matter of concern for both civil and military choppers and pilot assistance through enhanced situational awareness is required for quick reaction, the company said.

Obstacles in the flight path or close to it often pose a threat to helicopters. Such obstacles may be power lines, aerial cableways, pylons and towers. The probability of occurrence of such threats increases during low-level flight manoeuvres. HENSOLDT said its system provides smart visual cues to pilots to reduce their workload and thereby increasing flight safety and the certainty of mission effectiveness, particularly in crucial mission phases under adverse visual conditions.

Where human eyesight alone is not enough, powerful software processes and combines information from sensors and databases and presents it in visual format, it said. "This collaboration between HAL Korwa and HENSOLDT is first of its kind in Indian Defence Industry with intention of transferring of critical key technology from Germany to India giving boost to 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the Indian defence sector," said Apurba Roy, Executive Director of HAL (Korwa facility). "The finalisation of the transfer of technologies including IPR for the equipment is primarily proposed for Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and expected to be a major equipment fit in all future upgrade/new helicopter programmes with enhanced features with suitable improvement customisation by HAL Korwa," he said.