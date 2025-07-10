HM says law and order improving across State, focus on coastal region

Mangaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the overall law and order situation in the state has shown notable improvement, with crime rates on the decline and enforcement being handled more stringently, especially in sensitive districts like Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing reporters in Kukke Subrahmanya, Parameshwara said a recent state-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister indicated a downward trend in crime statistics. “Special task forces are playing a key role in maintaining peace in districts like Dakshina Kannada. Such stability is essential, particularly in fast-developing coastal areas where peace is linked to opportunities in business and employment,” he said.

He added that the police force is being strengthened to address shortages. “We’ve issued appointment orders for 515 sub-inspectors who are undergoing training, and recruitment for another 402 posts is in process. Overall, 10,000 to 15,000 posts remain vacant and will be filled,” he said.

On administrative restructuring, the minister said the government is reviewing a proposal to shift the Superintendent of Police’s office from Mangaluru to Puttur and is also examining demands for more outposts and emergency patrol vehicles. “The police are only compelled to act when laws are broken. If citizens comply with the law, policing becomes less confrontational,” he remarked.