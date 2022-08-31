Hubballi Idgah Site Hosts Ganesha Festival While Under Heavy Security

After the Karnataka High Court approved it, Ganesh Chathurthi was celebrated on Wednesday at the Idgah grounds in this city under strict security measures. Pramod Muthalik, the leader of the Sriram Sena, and his supporters set up the Lord Ganesha idol while chants of ancient hymns were being sung in the background.



Muthalik said at the Pooja Pandal said that the prayers in accordance with the law. The people of Hubballi and all of north Karnataka are delighted by our Pooja, which we completed despite some miscreants' attempts to stop them. Muthalik described the day as "historic" since it realised the Hindu community's long-cherished goals.

He claims that the district administration has given permission for pooja to be performed there for three days. To prevent any unfortunate incidents, extensive security precautions were undertaken at the Idgah field.

The Dharwad municipal commissioner's order allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be staged at the city's Idgah maidan was upheld by the High Court in a late-night session on Tuesday.

According to Justice Ashok S. Kinagi's ruling, Anjuman-e-Islam was just a leaseholder for the Dharwad municipality for a term of 999 years at a cost of Rs. 1 per year. While Anjuman-e-Islam had asserted that the disputed property was protected by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which forbids the conversion of religious places of worship.

As per the high court, the disputed property was not a house of worship and was only permitted to be used for prayers during Bakrid and Ramadan. It served as a parking lot and a market at different points in time. Following the High Court's directive last night, preparations were spotted in progress early this morning, and a Ganpati idol was placed.

The Dharwad Municipal Commissioner authorised Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with specific restrictions. Anjuman-E-Islam appealed the judgement of the authorities to the Karnataka High Court.