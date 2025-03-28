Illegal Cattle Transport Continues Unabated in Mangaluru, 25 Cattle Rescued by Activists

Mangaluru: Despite sustained efforts to curb illegal cattle transport in Dakshina Kannada, the menace continues unabated. In a fresh incident, 25 cattle were rescued today by Hindu organisation activists near Gurupura Kaikamba in Surulpad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The activists acted upon a tip-off and intercepted a pickup vehicle that was transporting the cattle in deplorable conditions. They immediately alerted the police, who have since taken the vehicle and the cattle into custody.

Expressing strong displeasure over the increasing cases, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Regional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell criticised the district administration and police for failing to effectively control the situation. He reiterated that their organisation had repeatedly urged the authorities to prevent illegal cattle transport and slaughter. Pumpwell warned that if such incidents lead to adverse consequences in the future, the district administration and police will be held responsible. He further urged the authorities to take strict legal action to deter such illegal activities.