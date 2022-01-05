Karnataka High Court notice to govt for not giving job to son of cop killed by Veerappan

Bengaluru: A notice has been issued to the State government by the Karnataka High Court for not providing employment on humanitarian grounds to the son of a police constable, who was killed by slain forest brigand Veerappan 30 years ago.

Constable Rachappa was among four other police officials who were killed in 1992, when Veerappan attacked the Ramapura police station near Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

The police department had given an assurance to the deceased policeman's family that one of their family members would be given employment on compassionate grounds. However, the promises has remained unfulfilled.

Rachappa's son R. Nandish has filed a petition before the HC with a plea that he be given a job on compassionate grounds.

The bench headed by Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad looking into the petition on Tuesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DG and IGP, Police Commissioner of Mysuru and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and asked them to file a response.

Rachappa's wife has submitted a memorandum to Mysuru SP and urged him to provide employment to his son on humanitarian ground.

The SP had asked her to submit an application within five years after her son attained 18 years of age. Even after submitting several applications, the boy was not given a job.

The petitioner claimed that in spite of the police department writing a letter to the government to consider Rachappa's death as a special case and provide employment to his son on June 25, 2020, the State has not positively responded.

The slain constable had joined the state police department in 1989 as a civil constable and after training he was deputed to Ramapura police station in 1991.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had formed a Special Task Force (STF) to nab the dreaded forest thief who had killed many people, including police officials.

Rachappa was also part of the STF. On May 20, 1992, Veerappan had attacked Ramapura police station at 1 a.m. along with his 30 associates and shot dead five police officials, including Rachappa. IANS