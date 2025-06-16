Karnataka Rains: School Holiday Declared in Two Taluks of Shivamogga on June 16 Due to Heavy Rain

Following widespread pre-monsoon rains at the end of May, the arrival of the southwest monsoon has caused distress in the coastal and Malnad (hill) districts. Continuous rainfall has disrupted daily life, resulting in loss of life and incidents of landslides. Shivamogga district, which was earlier under a 'Red Alert,' has now been downgraded to an 'Orange Alert.' However, in view of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared today (June 16) for schools in certain parts of the district.

Heavy rains have been lashing around nine districts in the coastal and Malnad regions for over a week now and are expected to continue for the next five days. The Agumbe Ghat road in Shivamogga has been closed. Fearing landslides and flood risks, the Tahsildars of Sagar and Hosanagara taluks have issued orders declaring a holiday for schools in their respective taluks. Shivamogga remains under an 'Orange Alert.'

This holiday applies to primary, high schools, and pre-university colleges. Anganwadi centers are also closed for the day (Monday). While moderate to heavy rains are affecting different parts of the state, the intensity is higher in the coastal and Malnad regions. As a result, holidays were already declared on Sunday for schools in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, and Udupi districts.