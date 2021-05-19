Katagi Shahapur Village In Karnataka Has Its Own Lockdown And Is Now Covid-Free

A village in Yadgir taluk has set a precedent in pandemic control by taking self-contained steps as the Covid-19 second wave spreads to rural areas.



Katagi Shahapur has been declared Covid-free, with villagers claiming to have fended off the pandemic from the start of the second wave. Last year, the villagers went through a similar exercise during the first wave.

Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy is the Medical Officer at Hattikuni Primary Health Centre, which serves Katagi Shahapur village said that nine cases were initially registered in the village. Since May 16, no new cases have been identified. Just nine cases were identified during random RT-PCR testing on the villagers last month, all of which were asymptomatic. After a retest on Sunday, the results were negative. After a few days, the village will undergo random RT-PCR checking again.

The villagers, on the other hand, disputed his point, arguing that no cases had been registered because the villagers are health-conscious and had taken all preventive measures and following the COVID-norms and appropriate behaviour from the beginning of the second wave.

A local resident of the village named Sharanagowda, explained the measures followed in the village. He said that the elders of the village set into a discussion last week after witnessing the horrific situations of people from Yadgir and other districts dying due to Covid and several problems of getting oxygen and Remdesivir. It was determined that no one would be allowed to enter or leave the village. Except for lighting the lamp at village temples, people's movement inside the village was also limited. Between last Friday and Tuesday, every household contributed oil to light the lamp for five days, day and night. The offerings to the Gods, Naivedya, were also rotated on a regular basis, reported The New Indian Express.

Yadgir Tahsildar Chennamallappa mentioned about the villagers being health conscious and as a result, they volunteered to take such drastic steps.