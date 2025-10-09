Khandre urges forest staff to prevent encroachments

Protecting existing forests from encroachments is as important as expanding green cover, and every forest staff member must carry out this duty sincerely, said Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre.

Speaking at the valedictory of the 71st Wildlife Week and the Chief Minister’s Medal Distribution Ceremony for forest personnel, held in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Khandre emphasized that climate change and global warming are seriously impacting nature. “It is everyone’s responsibility to safeguard the environment,” he said.

He noted that the Western Ghats, spanning ten districts of Karnataka, are rich in biodiversity comprising flora, fauna, and insect species, calling it a “natural treasure.” Recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s contribution in implementing the Forest and Wildlife Conservation Acts, Khandre said these laws have helped preserve India’s forest wealth. “Karnataka ranks second in tiger population and first in elephant population due to strict enforcement of these Acts,” he added.

Referring to recent tiger deaths in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, he said, “Despite stringent measures, incidents like tiger killings due to human retaliation are painful. We have instructed awareness programmes among people living in and around forests to prevent such acts.”

Commending forest personnel for their dedication, Khandre said that officers engaged in dangerous operations—such as capturing elephants and tigers or fighting forest fires—deserve recognition. He congratulated the 25 award-winning officers and their families, adding that all pending medals for the past three years were awarded this time, and from now on, annual medals will be given on time.

Highlighting the department’s achievements, the minister said 15,000 acres have been newly notified as forest land. In Bengaluru, 250 acres of encroached forest worth crores have been reclaimed. To ensure a green legacy, 5,678 acres near Hesaraghatta Lake have been declared the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Reserve, and a large-scale bio-park is being developed on 153 acres in Matappanahalli.

Khandre also announced that Bannerghatta Biological Park will soon house a 1 MW captive solar power plant, making it the country’s first fully solar-powered biological park. “This facility will meet the park’s present and future energy requirements sustainably,” he said, adding that the project will be inaugurated next week.