Kumaraswamy and Gadkari Discuss Karnataka’s infrastructure future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, outlined critical infrastructure projects for Karnataka in a meeting held at New Delhi, aiming to enhance connectivity and alleviate Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion.

The discussion, detailed in a post on social media platform X by Kumaraswamy, focused on the Shiradi Ghat Road Project, the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), and a proposed ultra-modern underground road network, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s urban and rural development.

The Shiradi Ghat Road Project, a vital link on National Highway 75 connecting Bengaluru to the coastal regions, was a primary concern. Currently, 80% of the Addahole to Maranahalli stretch is complete, but challenges remain due to the region’s ecological sensitivity and landslide-prone areas.

The 74 km Peripheral Ring Road, rebranded as the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), aims to form an 8-lane expressway around Bengaluru, connecting key routes like Tumakuru and Hosur roads.