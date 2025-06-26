Live
- ‘Greenman of Odisha’ turns 20 bald hills of Ganjam into green zone
- Stay away from social media, drugs, SP warns girl students
- ‘Kuberaa’ crosses Rs. 100 Cr mark worldwide in just 5 days
- The Ultimate Guide to MP3 Juice: Download Music for Free in 2025
- Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist
- ‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews
- Over 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran via Herat border in a day
- No theft of ‘modak’ from Puri temple
- A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin
- 9-yr-old Indian prodigy holds Carlsen to a draw
Kumaraswamy and Gadkari Discuss Karnataka’s infrastructure future
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, outlined critical infrastructure projects for...
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, outlined critical infrastructure projects for Karnataka in a meeting held at New Delhi, aiming to enhance connectivity and alleviate Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion.
The discussion, detailed in a post on social media platform X by Kumaraswamy, focused on the Shiradi Ghat Road Project, the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), and a proposed ultra-modern underground road network, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s urban and rural development.
The Shiradi Ghat Road Project, a vital link on National Highway 75 connecting Bengaluru to the coastal regions, was a primary concern. Currently, 80% of the Addahole to Maranahalli stretch is complete, but challenges remain due to the region’s ecological sensitivity and landslide-prone areas.
The 74 km Peripheral Ring Road, rebranded as the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), aims to form an 8-lane expressway around Bengaluru, connecting key routes like Tumakuru and Hosur roads.