  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Kumaraswamy and Gadkari Discuss Karnataka’s infrastructure future

Kumaraswamy and Gadkari Discuss Karnataka’s infrastructure future
x
Highlights

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, outlined critical infrastructure projects for...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, outlined critical infrastructure projects for Karnataka in a meeting held at New Delhi, aiming to enhance connectivity and alleviate Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion.

The discussion, detailed in a post on social media platform X by Kumaraswamy, focused on the Shiradi Ghat Road Project, the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), and a proposed ultra-modern underground road network, marking a pivotal moment for the state’s urban and rural development.

The Shiradi Ghat Road Project, a vital link on National Highway 75 connecting Bengaluru to the coastal regions, was a primary concern. Currently, 80% of the Addahole to Maranahalli stretch is complete, but challenges remain due to the region’s ecological sensitivity and landslide-prone areas.

The 74 km Peripheral Ring Road, rebranded as the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), aims to form an 8-lane expressway around Bengaluru, connecting key routes like Tumakuru and Hosur roads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick