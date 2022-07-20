Maharani students stage protest, demand closure of canteen

  • Menu
Students of Maharani’s Government Science College for Women staged a protest in front of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, demanding the closure of the canteen on the college premises.

Mysuru: Students of Maharani's Government Science College for Women staged a protest in front of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday, demanding the closure of the canteen on the college premises. "We do not need the canteen. The food being served is un unhygienic. Many students have fallen ill after consuming the food.

Also, the canteen staff misbehave with us. We urge the authorities to order the closure of the canteen immediately," they said.

