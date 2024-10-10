Mangaluru: Three more held in Mumtaz Ali suicide case

Mangaluru: Three more people have been taken into custody by the Mangaluru CCB police in connection with the honey trap and blackmail cases pertaining to Mumtaz Ali, a businessman and the brother-in-law of former MLA Moiddin Bava. Abdul Sattar, Mustafa, and Shafi, the three people who were arrested, were taken into custody and presented at the Kavur Police Station today.

This comes after Rehmat, the principal accused, and her husband Shoaib were taken into custody in Melkar, Bantwala, yesterday. Mumtaz Ali allegedly committed suicide after the couple set up the honeytrap and demanded money from him. The accused had initially fled into hiding after the suicide became public.

According to Mangaluru city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the recently arrested suspects, Sattar, Mustafa, and Shafi, had apparently been planning to escape to Mumbai and were hiding in Belgavi before they were apprehended by the CCB police based on specific intelligence inputs.