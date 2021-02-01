MHA’s stand on two language policy kicks up row 

Bengaluru: Union Home Ministry's clarification that only bilingual policy is being implemented in central government offices may trigger a debate over imposition of Hindi on Karnataka. Responding to an RTI (right to information) application, seeking a reply as to why Kannada did not find a place along with Hindi and English in the inscription on the foundation plaque for Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit in Bhadravathi recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave the clarificaiton.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for a battalion campus of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) near Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district in the presence of Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Deputy CM Govind Karjol and others. The absence of Kannada inscription on the plaque kicked up a row in the State with opposition parties alleging bias against the language of the State.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the Centre to show due respect towards the languages of the states as the country has adopted the three-language formula, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Shah ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi betraying his anti-Kannada attitude. "It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre's RAF unit," he said.

Hitting out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Deputy Govind Karjol for ignoring the same, an RTI application was filed by Goutham Ganesh in this regard. The reply received by the Ministry of Home Affairs was shared by Goutham on Twitter handle.

"As per the provision of the Official Language Act, 1963 and Official Language Rules, 1976, the provision of the bilingual policy is applicable in the office of Central government. Since CRPF comes under the administrative control of Central Govt, i.e. MHA, hence, questions of applicability of three languages policy does not arise (sic)." The pro-Kannada activists demand that it is the end of the tolerance of insult to the dignity and honour of land.

The three language police should be in place. Kannada organisations and activists are taking to social media platforms to lash out at the government and campaign against the imposition of Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking States with the hashtag #NoToHindiSlavery