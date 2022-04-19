Minister Ashoka promises real estate-friendly measures soon

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister R Ashoka said a basket of real estate-friendly measures will be unveiled for Bengaluru soon.

Attending an open-house session organised by Credai's Bengaluru chapter, Minister Ashoka said, "The 10 percent reduction in guidance value for the purpose of registration of properties will soon be extended for three more months.

Delays often experienced in securing revenue sketch will be solved within a week by introducing a new software. Duration for the Khata objection (for khata registration) will be reduced from 30 days to 7 days. A new software is being launched to address problems pertaining to server downtime issues. Regarding the problems around conversion of non-agricultural land, it's known that it takes about four to six months to get the land converted.

This painfully long duration will now be reduced to just three working days, he said. He added, a bill relating to the regularization of landlocked 'B' Kharab land has been passed. Regarding the '109 Permission' (relating to Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act), changes have been made to bail out industrialists staring at losses.