Minister pays tribute to victims of Hosapete cylinder blast

Two victims injured in the recent cylinder blast at Gadiganuru, Hosapete, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

District-in-charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited the hospital, paid his respects to the deceased — Halappa and Gangamma — and offered condolences to their grieving families. On behalf of the government, the Minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Acknowledging that the blast had also caused severe damage to the victims’ house, the Minister assured that a new house would be constructed at his personal expense.

Arrangements were made to send the mortal remains to their native village by ambulance. Minister Khan also directed District Commissioner Kavita Mannikeri to ensure all necessary arrangements for the funeral.