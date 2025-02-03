Live
- World Cancer Day 2025: Debunking Myths and Promoting Prevention
- Thousands of Devotees Gather for Grand Finale of Jogulamba Brahmotsavam
- Dave Portnoy Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori After Grammy Stunt
- Massive whale skeleton main crowd-puller at CMFRI Fest
- Producer Bunny Vasu looks exciting for ‘Thandel’
- U.S. Slaps Heavy Tariffs on Imports From Canada, Mexico & China
- Dulquer looks stunning in ‘Kaantha’ first-look poster
- Bengaluru Biker Racks Up Rs 1.61 Lakh in Fines, Still on the Roads
- Rahul vs Govt in Lok Sabha: Unemployment, AI, Foreign Policy
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Sonu Sood; Actor Donates Four Ambulances
Just In
MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates New Classrooms at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat School
Highlights
MLA Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated three newly constructed classrooms at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Mannagudde
Mangaluru: MLA Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated three newly constructed classrooms at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Mannagudde, under the Viveka School Scheme funded by the MLA's development grant.
Speaking at the event, Kamath highlighted that the initiative was part of the 2022-23 state-level continuing plan for the construction of classrooms in government primary and high schools. He noted that the previous BJP government had implemented several measures to enhance basic infrastructure in government schools, and these efforts are now being progressively realised. He emphasised the need for further development of government schools to ensure quality education.
Next Story