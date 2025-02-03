  • Menu
MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates New Classrooms at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat School

MLA Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated three newly constructed classrooms at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Mannagudde

Mangaluru: MLA Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated three newly constructed classrooms at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Mannagudde, under the Viveka School Scheme funded by the MLA's development grant.

Speaking at the event, Kamath highlighted that the initiative was part of the 2022-23 state-level continuing plan for the construction of classrooms in government primary and high schools. He noted that the previous BJP government had implemented several measures to enhance basic infrastructure in government schools, and these efforts are now being progressively realised. He emphasised the need for further development of government schools to ensure quality education.

