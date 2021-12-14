MLC AH Vishwanath flays authorities for ignoring Ahilyabai Holkar at Kashi event

Mysuru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Monday took a dig at the authorities for ignoring the contributions of erstwhile Queen Ahilyabai Holkar during the inauguration of restored Kashi Vishwanath Corridor at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the glory of Kashi considered as the sacred place by Hindus, Vishwanath, however alleged that there was a lapse in the event.



Willing to bring the lapse to the notice of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Vishwanath said "When Kashi was being plundered due to the conquest of other religions, it was then queen Ahilyabai Holkar who protected the place with her war tactics in 16th century. She also ruled in the name of Lord Shiva. Now, all have forgotten Ahilyadevi, including Modi and Yogi."

Underlining that it was unfair to ignore women in the history, Vishwanath urged for building a statue of the queen and renaming the local Airport at Kashi after her. Kurubas (the community of shepherds) who constitute over 1.5 crore population in Uttar Pradesh were ignored during the inauguration of Kashi corridor. Ahilyabai was also of the community. Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Niranjanapuri Swamiji and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also not invited to the event, rued Vishwanath.