Modi should be PM till 2029: Litterateur S L Bhyrappa 

Mysuru: 'I am a writer, I am very happy to be awarded Padma Bhushan. But the happiness beyond this award is that millions read my books and keep saying something happy every day,' said Padma Bhushan awardee litterateur and noted writer S L Bhyrappa.

During visit of district -in-charge minister S T Somasekhar at his residence on Thursday to congratulate the senior novelist he said that , 'May Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue as Prime Minister till 2029. I wrote an article in 2019 in which I had said Modi should become the Prime Minister with a clear majority. I am saying now. Let Narendra Modi continue as Prime Minister till 2029. Because we have never seen a person with service spirit like him before'.

He expressed his opinion that it would be good for the country if such a person becomes the Prime Minister for another five years. 'I am not in any political party. I am not saying this to please any political party. Modi is giving good governance to the country. So this country needs his service for more time'. SL Bhyrappa stated that he is saying this from that point of view.

Reacting to the BBC documentary which portrays the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as the cause of the riots in Gujarat he said 'why is the documentary being released now after being silent for so many years? Recently India is developing economically and in other fields under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He said that those who could not tolerate this are doing this kind of work, then who set fire to the train carrying the Kar Sevaks who were coming from Ayodhya after Kar Seva?'

He criticized that there was no mention in this documentary about those responsible for this incident. Senior writer SL Bhairappa supported the stand of the central government which is going to implement uniform civil code and said all the citizens of this country are equal. 'It is necessary to enact Uniform Civil Code because everyone is equal before the law'. The senior writer said he would support the decision taken by the central government in this regard.