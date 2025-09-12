Mosque Open Day in Mangaluru aims to promote inter-faith understanding

Mangaluru: In a rare move to promote interfaith harmony, the Kudroli Jamia Mosque in Mangaluru will open its doors to the public on September 14. The programme, titled Masjid Darshan, invites people of all religions, including women, to visit the mosque from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. according to KM Ashraf, president of the Mosque Committee of Kudroli.

Organisers say the initiative coincides with the Prophet Muhammad’s birth month and reflects the essence of his message of openness. “Mosques, the Quran, namaz, and the azaan are less visible in the larger Indian social fabric. This has naturally led to curiosity and misconceptions. By opening the mosque, we aim to create understanding,” said K.M. Ashraf, president of the mosque committee.

The event is being coordinated by the Kudroli Jamia Mosque management, Muslim Ekta Vedike Kudroli, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Leaders from various communities, MPs, MLAs, and religious heads are expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Visitors will have the opportunity to observe mosque activities, ask questions, and receive clarifications on Islamic traditions. “This is a chance for the public to see and understand rather than assume,” organisers said.