Mysuru: 'Bombe mane' all set to unveil huge collection of 5,000 dolls

Mysuru: Even as the tradition of dolls show during dasara is still followed by several families, with a month ahead for Dasara the famed "Bombe mane" of Ramsons kala prathishtana of Mysuru is all set unveil new collection of over 5000 traditional dolls from 12 States, to treat Mysureans, doll admirers and dasara visitors at their much awaited round the year expo which will begin on 2 October.



While the covid 19 pandemic situation has hit artists hard, Ramsons Prathishtana which had placed orders for over 500 concepts of dolls, with 300 families of artists from across the country has procured them all. They have procured over 5000 traditional dolls from artists from 12 States including Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa and Gujrat. From our own state they have brought wooden dolls from Channapatna, Kinhala dolls from Koppal, and also several varieties of dolls from Bailhongala, Gokak, Hubli, Shimoga

Besides of dolls crafted in clay, they have also got dolls made of varieties of materials including terracotta, paper mache, wood, mdf boards building models, resin bust dolls, plaster of paris, touch clay, ceramic., metal, brass and glass.

They have come up with miniature dolls to depict over 500 concepts including Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Mysore dasara, Bhagavatha, Devi Sapthashathi, Dashavathara, Ashta lakshmi and others. And they have also come up with varieties of dolls including dolls of saints, Meera bhai, Tukaram, Purandara dasa, Kanakadasa and others.

Raghu dharmendra H S, designer and curator of Ramsons Prathishtana, told the Hans India that, they are even coming up with special display of few concepts to depict life of lord Sri Rama to mark, the occasion of foundation laid for Sri Rama temple at Ayodhya. They are also coming up with a display of "Gowri sajje" to depict tradition of Gowri pooja practiced in different parts of South India including Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are also coming up with display of Chamaraja circle of Mysuru to mark its 100th year anniversary. And they are even displaying miniature buildings of Crawford hall of University of Mysuru, oriental research institute of Mysuru to depict the importance of education laid by Maharajas of Mysuru, he said.

Mr Raghu Dharmendra said, "While the sale of dolls was almost zero for past six months, it has slowly picked to over 10 percent this month with Dasara ahead," he said.

"Bombe mane" (Dolls house) at Prathima art gallery in Nazarbad in Mysuru, is not just must visit destination for all tourists to Mysuru but it also pulls people from different parts who come only for these dolls. And it pulls people from not just Mysuru but even those from different parts of the State including Bengaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Hubballi, Darwad, Shimoga, Bellary and also those from other States including Tamil nadu, Andra Pradesh, and also even Indians settled in foreign countries including USA. Bombe mane has won the admiration of several popular celebrities including sandalwood stars late Dr Vishnuvardhan, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan to politicians from and JDS Supremo H. D. Devegowda to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who have visited the expo.

R. J. Singh, the organiser of the show and owner of the Ramsons Prathishtaana who has inherited the business of selling traditional dolls from his father (who had begun in 1970) and has been coming up with this huge unique expo since 2005.





