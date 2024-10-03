Mysuru Dasara festival begins, prayers held for end to Israel-Hamas, Russia-Ukraine conflicts

Mysuru (Karnataka): The famous 10-day Dasara festival began here at the city palace atop Chamundeshwari Hill on Thursday amid religious and traditional fervour with prayers for peace and an end to Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine conflicts.



Renowned writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated the festival by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari at auspicious Vruschika lagna in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other dignatories.

In his inaugural speech, Hampa Nagarajaiah wished for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia-Ukraine war.

The Karnataka government is celebrating the Dasara festivities with grandeur this time. All dignitaries including CM Siddaramaiah arrived on a bus to the venue. The flower show, film festival, Raita Dasara, Kusti Dasara, Yoga Dasara, exhibition, cultural programme and lighting arrangements were inaugurated.

CM Siddaramaiah offered worship to ‘Nandi Dhwaj” and paid floral tributes. He also participated in the special worship of Goddess Chamundershwari. The state government has also organised the Cauvery Aarti on the lines of the Ganga Aarti for five days on the banks of River Cauvery in historical Srirangapatna town.

Hampa Nagarajaiah in his inaugural speech stated, “Let Isreal-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine wars end; Let female feticide stop; let there be equal representation to women in legislatures; let the thinking of toppling governments should not arise and let the elected governments be saved...Dasara festival transcends the limits of religion. It is immaterial whether one believes in God during Dasara. This is not a festival confined to the palace. This is a festival celebrated by the elected government," he stated.

He further stated, "CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar are facing the political challenges bravely in the current scenario. Life is a battleground. One needs to be courageous and face challenges. Simplicity and good nature are not signs of weakness. I will pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari that everyone should have the strength to face adversaries in life...The job of destruction is easy but building something is difficult. Elections should not be held repeatedly. No political party will be in power permanently. The defeated party can come to power after five years. If allegations and counter allegations, use of derogatory words become a model for youths, what would be the fate of this land?" Hampa Nagarajaiah said.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stated, "Women preserve the family, and it is the female deities who protect this state. The strength of Karnataka lies in the power of women...Last year, during the Dasara inauguration, we prayed to Chamundeshwari for good rainfall. You may fail by trying, but you cannot fail by praying. Accordingly, good rainfall blessed the state, and both the Chief Minister and I offered prayers at four major reservoirs this year," he stated.

"Goddess Durga is the one who removes our sorrows. With Chamundeshwari’s blessings, mothers, farmers, and the people of the state are happy. Last year, I, along with the Chief Minister, offered Rs 2,000 from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as well as a year’s worth of funds as a donation to the Goddess...Last year, the Dasara inauguration was carried out by Karnataka's cultural icon, music director Hamsalekha. This year, it brings us great joy that the inauguration has been conducted by the literary giant Hampanahalli Nagrajayya (Hampana)," he said.

"Navaratri is celebrated for nine days, and during these nine days, we worship the various incarnations of Goddess. I firmly believe that the power of the Navadurga will continue to bless our government for the next nine years...In Mysuru, we revere Chamundeshwari; in North Karnataka, we worship Banashankari; in the coastal region, we honour Durgaparameshwari; in Malnad, Sigandureshwari; in Bengaluru, Annamma; in our own town, Kenkeramma, Kabbalamma -- mothers who protect us across the eight directions of the state," he said.

"Remembering mothers is the source of love, remembering teachers is the source of knowledge, and remembering God is the source of devotion. These are all the foundations of humanity. Humanity is the root of salvation. Dasara is a festival of strength, a festival of victory, and a festival that reflects Karnataka’s culture...Hampanahalli Nagarajaiah, who is like a guru to me, has been a close acquaintance for the past 55 years. His son Harsha and I were classmates. However, the absence of his powerful wife Kamala Hampana is deeply felt," the Deputy CM concluded.