Mysuru Prepares for New Year’s Rush, Chamundeshwari Temple gets elaborate measures

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill for New Year's celebrations. To ensure that the devotees face no inconvenience, District Commissioner G. Lakshmikanta Reddy has instructed officials to make arrangements to provide essential services during the visit.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Zilla Panchayat today, the District Commissioner emphasized the need for smooth operations. "The police department should ensure adequate security measures for devotees and regulate traffic. Police personnel should be stationed at all entry points along the Chamundi Hill road. On New Year’s Day, auto-rickshaws should be restricted from entering the area," he stated.

In light of the restrictions on auto-rickshaws, the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) will deploy buses to facilitate transport for the devotees. "Buses should be arranged from various parts of the city, including the bus station and railway station, to directly connect with Chamundi Hill," the District Commissioner added.

The gates at Tavarekere will open at 6:30 AM for devotees, and it is expected that they will arrive in an orderly fashion and queue up at the temple from the designated parking areas. With the anticipated large crowd, cleanliness will be a priority. "To manage the waste, the municipal corporation will deploy 10 sanitation workers and a compact vehicle. Temporary mobile toilets will also be set up near the steps leading up to the temple," said the District Commissioner.

Additionally, free meals will be provided to devotees at the Dasoha Bhavan, and water tankers will be stationed to ensure continuous water supply. Ambulances will be stationed near the temple, and medical staff, including doctors and drivers, will be available to assist if required. "The quality of the prasadam prepared for the devotees will be inspected, and a quality certificate will be issued," the commissioner added.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary of Chamundi Hill Development Authority, Roopa, and other district-level officials.

Chamrajendra Zoo and Karanjikere Nature Park Open for Public Viewing on December 31

In a separate announcement, the Chamrajendra Zoo and Karanjikere Nature Park will be open to the public on December 31 in celebration of the New Year. This move is expected to offer an opportunity for both locals and tourists to visit the zoo and enjoy its attractions. The Executive Director of Chamrajendra Zoo announced a press release today.