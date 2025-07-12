Panel submits report in stampede case

Bengaluru: The one-man Commission led by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha, appointed by the Congress-led government to probe the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives, submitted its report in two volumes to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Justice D'Cunha handed over the report to CM Siddaramaiah in the presence of the Chief Minister's Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, and other officials at the Vidhana Soudha. The details of the report are yet to be made public.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "The one-man Commission headed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha, appointed to look into the stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives, has submitted its report. The report has been submitted in two volumes." "I have not been able to read it fully. It will be presented before the next Cabinet meeting on July 17, where we will discuss the findings and recommendations."

When asked about the contents of the report, the Chief Minister said that it comprises two volumes and he has not yet read it. He emphasised that the report's findings need to be discussed and debated before any decisions are made. "I am yet to go through the report, and it needs to be discussed in the Cabinet. You (the media) should not publish inaccurate information before that," he added.

The state government had issued a notification on June 5, 2025, forming a one-man Commission led by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha to investigate the deaths and injuries caused by the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event.

The government, on June 7, issued a notification extending the term of the one-man Commission led by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha to facilitate the probe into the Chinnaswamy stampede tragedy.

The Congress-led state government has ordered a three-pronged investigation into the stampede tragedy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a magisterial probe by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru City and District Magistrate, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe, in addition to the judicial probe by the John Michael D'Cunha-led Commission.