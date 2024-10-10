PDO accused of misappropriating lakhs in gram panchayats

Davanagere: A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) in Jagaluru Taluk of Davangere district is under scrutiny for allegations of financial misconduct amounting to lakhs of rupees. T. Siddappa, the PDO of Donnihalli Gram Panchayat, has been accused of falsifying documents, making unauthorized payments, and embezzling funds intended for development work in several panchayats.

Siddappa, who was previously the secretary for Bilichodu and Basavanakote gram panchayats , is alleged to have misappropriated 27 lakh while handling various development projects. The current PDOs of these panchayats have reported the discrepancies, prompting an internal investigation. One instance of fraud involved a sum of 2.84 lakh, which was allocated for lake development in Bilichodu but was instead diverted to unrelated work. In Basavankote, Siddappa is said to have signed off on payments to contractors without the approval of the Gram Panchayat president, further raising suspicion. An official complaint has now been filed at the Bilichodu police station, and more charges may surface as authorities begin to audit other panchayats where Siddappa has worked.

If an FIR is filed and the police initiate an investigation, officials believe more instances of corruption involving the PDO could emerge. A formal inquiry by the department is currently underway, focusing on how Siddappa allegedly exploited his position over multiple panchayats.

This case highlights the ongoing struggle in rural governance, where the misuse of public funds continues to be a challenge, leaving villagers without essential development and infrastructure support.