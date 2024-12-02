Pejavar Seer Denies Calling for Constitutional Change

Udupi: Swamiji of Udupi Pejavar Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha, has refuted allegations that he sought changes to the Indian Constitution. Speaking on Sunday, the seer, who is also a trustee of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, said his remarks had been misrepresented by the media, leading to unwarranted controversy.

“My respect for the Indian Constitution remains steadfast. I have never advocated for its alteration,” he clarified, addressing concerns raised after his speech at a ‘Saints’ Conference’ in Bengaluru on November 23. The seer had reportedly demanded a Constitution that safeguards majority interests, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to term it as a call for constitutional change.

Dismissing the Chief Minister’s reaction, the Swamiji said, “Siddaramaiah should have verified my statement before commenting. The memorandum we submitted to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after the conference did not mention the Constitution.”

The seer also alleged being unfairly targeted for his pro-Hindu stance. “There seems to be an effort to silence voices supporting Hindu causes. But the Hindu society is resilient and well supported,” he said while emphasising that he only called for inclusive governance and equal treatment of all citizens, without appeasement of any group.

He appealed to the media to exercise responsibility and avoid spreading misinformation.