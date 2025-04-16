People urge govt to upgrade health centres based on population

Davanagere: Despite exceeding a population of 10,000 in each hobli area, the existing primary health centres remain unchanged and have not been upgraded. The lack of medical staff makes receiving treatment a distant hope. Residents from the taluks of Basavapatna, Mayakonda, and Bilichodu are demanding urgent upgrades of their primary health centres to community health centres based on the population.

Mayakonda and Basavapatna have transformed into larger hobli areas, now serving populations exceeding 10,000. These primary health centres are crucial for providing health services to hundreds of residents from surrounding villages. However, due to inadequate facilities, many individuals find themselves in a frustrating situation as they rely on these centres for daily health services.

Additionally, the primary health centre in Bilichodu village also needs to be upgraded to a community health centre. Dr. S. Shanmukappa, the district health officer, has already submitted a proposal to the government to elevate the three primary health centres—Mayakonda, Bilichodu, and Basavapatna—and residents are urging the government to expedite this process.

Due to the presence of only one doctor at each health centre, patients are not receiving adequate treatment. Although Mayakonda has been designated as an assembly constituency, it still only has a primary health centre, where only one doctor operates. This doctor is a temporary staff member available only during the daytime, while healthcare staff assist from evening until morning, leading to frustration among the hobli residents.

Unfulfilled proposals by the government

“A proposal to upgrade the primary health centres to community health centres has been submitted to the government. In addition to Mayakonda, Bilichodu, and Basavapatna, a request has been sent for the upgrade of the newly established Anaburu primary health centre. The district has a total of 80 primary health centres, 11 urban health centres, 4 taluk hospitals, 4 community health centres, a women’s and children’s hospital, and the district hospital, totaling 101 healthcare facilities,” stated District Health Officer Dr. S. Shanmukappa.