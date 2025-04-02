Police nab SDPI leader for displaying placard insulting Sangh Parivar

Live
Hubballi: In a case involving the display of offensive placards against the Sangh Parivar during Ramadan prayers, police have arrested an SDPI (Social...
Hubballi: In a case involving the display of offensive placards against the Sangh Parivar during Ramadan prayers, police have arrested an SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) leader, Abdul GappurKurahatti. According to reports, SDPI activists displayed placards targeting Hindu organizations during the prayers, which led to outrage among members of Hindu organizations. Consequently, activists from these groups filed a complaint at the Suburban Police Station against the SDPI members.
Authorities also seized Abdul Gappur’s mobile phone. Following a court ruling, he has been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.An FIR has been registered at the Suburban Police Station against The incident occurred this morning when a group prayer was held, and the placards were shown. Allegations have been made that the actions hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. This complaint was filed by organizations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and the Hindu Lawyers’ Association.
In a separate incident, following the namaaz at the Eidgah Maidan in Sagara, Shivamogga district, SDPI activists displayed a placard reading “ Free Palestine .” As part of the holy Ramadan celebrations, Muslims gathered at the Eidgah Maidan, wearing black armbands to protest against the Central Government’s Waqf Amendment Bill. After the prayers, SDPI members showcased placards demanding an end to Israeli strikes on Palestine, with slogans reading “Palestine Free.”