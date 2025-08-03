Live
Prajwal Revanna gets life sentence in rape case
Bengaluru: In a significant ruling, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death in the rape case. The case involved an obscene video and the rape of a 47-year-old woman. Pronouncing the punishment, the special court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the convict.
Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted for repeated rape and abusing his position of power. The court also ordered a fine of 7 lakh rupees to be paid to the victim.
The court delivered the verdict yesterday while the quantum of sentence has been pronounced today.
Prajwal Revanna is also facing three additional cases of a similar nature.
The case pertains to the sexual assault of a woman who worked as a maid at the guest house owned by the Revanna family. In her testament, the victim had stated before the court that she was raped twice.