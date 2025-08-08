Prioritise liver health with conscious nutrition, say experts

Bengaluru: Experts are drawing attention to the vital role the liver plays in overall health and how unhealthy dietary habits are putting it at risk.

According to Dr T Ramalakshmi, dietician at Vasavi Hospital, Bengaluru, rising cases of hepatitis and fatty liver disease are a reflection of poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyles. “Compared to our ancestors, today’s diets are highly imbalanced and inactive, which is severely impacting liver health,” she said.

“Excess sugar, reused oils, and deep-fried snacks lead to chronic inflammation and liver cell damage. Reheating cooking oil, common in households and eateries, creates trans fats harmful to the liver,” she warned.

Dr Ramalakshmi also advocates mindful eating — chewing slowly, avoiding screens during meals, and staying hydrated.

“Nutrition isn’t just about avoiding disease — it supports immunity, mood, and overall well-being,” she added.

To boost liver and immune health, she suggests incorporating citrus fruits, dry fruits, sprouts, and probiotics.

Crucially, liver care goes beyond diet. “Regular exercise, good sleep, stress control, and routine health check-ups are equally vital. Sustainable habits — not shortcuts — are the key,” she said.