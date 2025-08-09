Raichur beggar donates Rs 1.83 lakh for temple renovation, inspires many

Raichur: In a moving example of generosity, a 60-year-old beggar from Bijnagera village in Raichur district has donated a staggering ₹1.83 lakh all from alms collected over several years for the renovation of the local Anjaneya temple. The act has won hearts and set an example that one does not need immense wealth to contribute to society; a rich heart is enough. The donor, Rangamma, originally from Andhra Pradesh, has been living in Bijnagera for over four decades, surviving solely on alms. For the last six years, she meticulously saved her earnings in three large gunny bags. The notes and coins were counted by over 20 villagers, taking nearly six hours. It was discovered that ₹20,000 worth of notes had been damaged due to dampness.

Rangamma has always been selective about where she begs — approaching only bike riders, auto drivers, and other vehicle users. A few years ago, villagers even used ₹1 lakh from her savings to build her a modest 4x5 ft shelter.

When villagers recently stumbled upon her savings, they asked her plans for the money. Without hesitation, she said she wanted it donated for the temple’s renovation so her contribution could serve the community.

Locals note that many believe giving her alms brings them good fortune, with people offering amounts from ₹10 to ₹100. In return, Rangamma has chosen to give back selflessly. The temple’s inauguration was held recently, where Rangamma’s contribution was celebrated. She was honored by the community, proving that even those with the least can give the most.