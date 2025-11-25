Rebellion vs compromise: A battle between two sides of Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai remarked that Siddaramaiah should not have come to a situation where he must beat his chest and say, “I will remain Chief Minister for five years.” He described the current scenario as a clash between Rebellion Siddaramaiah and Compromise Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said, “If he is the earlier rebellious Siddaramaiah, he will not give up power under any circumstances. But if he is a compromising Siddaramaiah, he will yield. We will know this month to what extent Siddaramaiah has retained his firmness. The Siddaramaiah we have known has always been rebellious. His politics has always been tough and uncompromising. Now we will know whether that core nature has changed because of his desire to continue in power.”

Reacting to a question about the commission allegations made against the previous BJP government, he said, “The commission allegations against the BJP government were false, and the investigation report has proved it. Now everyone knows how much commission is taking place in every department under their government. The day Siddaramaiah came to power, the Congress house developed cracks.

Now those cracks have only widened.”

Responding to a question regarding the Congress infighting, he said, “In the country, Congress is our political opponent, and BJP has always opposed their ideology. We want a non-Congress government in the nation. As for the current situation in the state Congress, we will take decisions at an appropriate time depending on how things unfold.”