Relaunched Tupolev museum to showcase state military history

Karwar: Karnataka’s rich tapestry of military history has grown even more impressive with the grand reopening of the INS Tupolev Museum in Karwar, showcasing the decommissioned Tu-142M warplane. The relaunch of the museum was conducted by Uttara Kannada District In-Charge Minister Mankal Vaidya on Independence Day.

This Russian-built aircraft, commissioned by the Indian Navy in 1988 and retired in 2017 after 29 years of impeccable service, completed 30,000 flight hours without a single accident. Known for its advanced maritime patrol and anti-submarine capabilities, the Tu-142M played a crucial role in national defence.

Its home as a public exhibit in Uttara Kannada signals a statewide push to preserve and celebrate Karnataka’s defence legacy. The Tupolev 142M is also seen alongside INS Chapal which is located nearby in Karwar.

This reopening comes on the heels of other exciting military displays across the state. In Mangaluru, a historic T-55 tank arrived from Pune last week, to be showcased near the Kadri War Memorial, a move spearheaded by MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta to honour the Indian Army’s valour.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga welcomed a decommissioned HAL HJT-16 Kiran jet trainer aircraft, to be displayed at Freedom Park, thanks to efforts by MP B.Y. Raghavendra and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The Kiran is now set to perch near a battle tank that is already placed nearby.

These initiatives are making waves, with social media buzzing about Karnataka’s emerging status as a hub for military tourism. Bengaluru has plenty of such exhibits across town too. Local leaders of smaller cities envision these sites boosting the state’s economy by attracting history enthusiasts and families alike.As these projects gain momentum, Karnataka is poised to set a new benchmark for military heritage tourism across India.