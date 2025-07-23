Live
Renukaswamy murder case: SC hearing on bail plea of Darshan adjourned to tomorrow
Bengaluru: In a significant turn in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the Karnataka government’s plea challenging Kannada actor Darshan’s bail to July 24, effectively granting the actor two more days of relief.
Darshan, who was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, is currently out on bail granted by the Karnataka High Court. The state government moved the Supreme Court questioning the High Court’s decision to grant bail to the popular actor. The petition was scheduled to be heard today but was deferred after Darshan’s senior counsel Siddharth Dave requested more time.
Speaking to the media, Dave explained, “Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was to appear for Darshan, but he had to attend to another matter today. I received this case only last night, so it was not possible to prepare arguments overnight. Therefore, I requested an adjournment of one or two days, which the Supreme Court accepted. The matter will now be heard on Thursday, July 24.”
Dave added that he would not be arguing about the grounds for Darshan’s arrest but would focus on the merits of the bail itself. Legal experts believe the Supreme Court’s observations could have a crucial impact on the actor’s fate.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned why Darshan’s bail should not be cancelled and observed that the High Court had not exercised sufficient caution while granting it. If the apex court cancels the bail, Darshan could face re-arrest, which would severely disrupt the production of his upcoming film Devil.
In total, 17 people have been granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, including prime accused Pavithra Gowda (A1) and Darshan (A2). The Karnataka government has specifically sought the cancellation of bail for seven of the accused, including Darshan and Pavithra.
As the high-profile case continues to grab headlines, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court’s next move. A final decision on the bail plea is expected when the matter comes up again this Thursday.