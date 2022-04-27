Retired official on protest against corruption, irregularities in MUDA

Mysuru: A retired Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) official has been staging a lone protest against 'rampant corruption' and 'irregularities' in MUDA since Monday.

Speaking to reporters, MUDA retired town planning assistant director Nataraja said that he had done his best to prevent corruption while he was working in MUDA. He did not allow implementation of 'unnecessary' and 'fake' works for enriching certain vested interested in the Authority.

After his retirement in 2019, he alleged, there has been an unbridle corruption as MUDA has taken up 'fake' works. Making serious allegations against the Authority, the retired town planning assistant director said officials were claiming bills for existing roads and drainages, looting crores of rupees.

According to him, corruption to the tune of Rs 600 crore took place and again the MUDA was planning to take up works worth Rs 1774 crore. He urged the State government to stop floating of tenders for works worth Rs 1774 crore and order a CBI inquiry.

Nataraja warned that he will file suit in court against corruption if State government failed to take action to stop corruption in MUDA.