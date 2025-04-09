Severe damage to arecanut crop due to rising temperatures in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: The district is experiencing a drastic rise in temperatures, causing severe damage to areca nut crops. With temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, areca nut trees are becoming vulnerable to various diseases. In response, farmers in Chitradurga have implemented innovative measures to protect their crops, striving to safeguard their harvests.

The temperature has already soared to 40 degrees Celsius, bringing detrimental effects to the areca nut crops. As a result, farmers have found new ways to protect their yields. The extreme heat is adversely affecting the crops, leading farmers to explore alternative solutions for crop preservation.

Excessive heat is having a negative impact on areca nut crops, causing them to suffer from various diseases. To combat this, farmers from Mallapur village in Chitradurga have turned to using a mixture of lime for crop protection. With summer setting in, temperatures in Chitradurga have already reached 40 degrees Celsius, leading to an upsurge in crop diseases. Consequently, areca nut trees are also being harmed due to the high temperatures, prompting farmers to apply lime for protection.

The region of Chitradurga, particularly the Hiriyur and Holalkere areas, is known for areca nut farming. Many farmers have been relying on the Bhadravati irrigation scheme for the past few years but now face challenges due to rising temperatures. As a result, protecting their areca nut crops has become a major priority for them.

Farmers’ reliance on lime for crop protection has led to increased demand for this substance. The price for a sack of lime has risen to around 1,000 rupees, making it comparatively expensive. Alongside lime, farmers are mixing jaggery and wheat flour in equal proportions to apply to the areca trees. This increase in demand reflects the farmers’ ongoing efforts to preserve their crops

Overall, hundreds of acres in the region of Chitradurga are dedicated to areca nut cultivation. However, due to excessive heat, these farmers are facing tremendous challenges in maintaining their crops. Thus, the agricultural community is actively using lime on their areca nut trees as a protective measure, a practice particularly prevalent in Kotenaadu.