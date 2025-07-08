Shukla updates ISRO chief on Ax-4 activities

Bengaluru: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is onboard the International Space Station (ISS) now, talked to ISRO chief V Narayanan, and updated him on the experiments and activities. He also talked about the scientific objectives the experiments were supposed to achieve and the challenges they would address.

The ISRO chief highlighted the significance of the crew's experiments and activities, stressing the importance of documenting them after Shukla's return to Earth. Narayanan said doing so would provide insights and inputs to further India's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

The discussion between Shukla and Narayanan was attended by top ISRO officials, including Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Chairman of the Program Management Council for Human Space Programme. He also highlighted the need to rest, given the scientific experiments and activities that are planned for the crew. Shukla is scheduled to stay two weeks on the ISS, and will be conduct seven home grown experiments and five scientific studies.