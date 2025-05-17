Siddaramaiah inaugurates district office complex in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed district office complex at Padil on the outskirts of Mangaluru and underscored his government’s commitment to inclusive growth, social justice, and communal harmony.

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah said that despite decades of progress, socio-economic inequality and social injustice continued to persist. “Our government has taken several measures to promote equality and empower women and economically weaker sections. The guarantee schemes we introduced ahead of the 2023 elections, costing Rs58,000 crore annually, are part of this broader vision,” he said.

Highlighting Karnataka’s financial capacity to support development, the Chief Minister pointed out that the state’s capital expenditure had increased from Rs58,000 crore last year to Rs 83,000 crore this year. “This shows we have not compromised on development even while rolling out welfare schemes,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also announced that new government medical colleges would be established in Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, and Kolar districts.

Each college would initially have 250 beds, with plans to expand to 500 beds in the future.

He criticised the Centre over the tax devolution formula, stating that while Karnataka contributes Rs4.5 lakh crore to the Union government in taxes, it receives only Rs 65,000 crore in return — just 16 per cent of its contribution. “Even so, we will ensure that no district is left behind in development,” he said.

Calling for peace and unity in the coastal region, Siddaramaiah said Dakshina Kannada should set an example as a land of peace and co-existence.

“The region must rise above communal tensions and lead the way in building a harmonious and progressive coast,” he said. The event was attended by senior ministers, legislators, and officials from the district administration